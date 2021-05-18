Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 6,690 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $56,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.18. 3,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

