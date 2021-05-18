Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,395. The company has a market capitalization of $227.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

