Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,985 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Visa by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 261,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 404,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,140. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

