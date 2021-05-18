Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

PRU stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.53. 3,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

