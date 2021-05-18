Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in The Home Depot by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.58. The stock had a trading volume of 79,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $344.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

