Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

NSC stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.