Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 43,189 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,189 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 105,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

