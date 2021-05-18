Krishna Rangasayee Sells 6,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 1,143,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,437. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

