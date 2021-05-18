KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.18

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 6494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in KT by 26.9% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at about $6,410,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

