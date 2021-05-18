L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:LB opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $71.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

