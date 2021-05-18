L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 18591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.