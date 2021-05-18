L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

