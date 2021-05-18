LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 11,020 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,781 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Columbus Point LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 23,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 150,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.55. The firm has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.