Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $63,547.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

