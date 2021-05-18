Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

Shares of LAND stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 719.20 ($9.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 717.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 672.52. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

