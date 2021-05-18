Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $672.52

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 672.52 ($8.79) and traded as high as GBX 734.40 ($9.59). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 715 ($9.34), with a volume of 944,396 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 717.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 672.52.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

