Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

LAND traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 719.20 ($9.40). 1,395,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 717.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

