Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LAND stock opened at GBX 710.80 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 717.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 672.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

