Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

LAND stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 719.20 ($9.40). 1,395,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The firm has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

