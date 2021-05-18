Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $27.31. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 22,154 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.