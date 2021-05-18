Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $27.31. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 22,154 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.