Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

