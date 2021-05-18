Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.16 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

