Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.25 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.410 EPS.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 265.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

