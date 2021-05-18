LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$73.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.