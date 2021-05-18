Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.90 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

LPI stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

