Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Larsen & Toubro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

