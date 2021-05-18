Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last 90 days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

