Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 2,994 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48.

On Friday, March 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,437. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,004,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

