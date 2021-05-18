Laurentian Cuts Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$3.00

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

USA traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,141. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

