Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $151.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.