Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Tops $344,024.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $344,024.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.