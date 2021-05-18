LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 0.5%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 10,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.