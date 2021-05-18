Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Sells $83,415.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 708,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,206. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

