Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

LEG opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $1,627,418. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

