Lendingblock Price Reaches $0.0024 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $336.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

