Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 199.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $16,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

