Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,864 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Leslie’s worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Leslie’s stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

