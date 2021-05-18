Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires Shares of 20,478 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

ADM stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

