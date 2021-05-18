Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 208.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

