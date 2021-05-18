Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 4,539 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CME Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

