Lethean (LTHN) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $20,723.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.03 or 0.07865172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.13 or 0.02527365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00679400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00205597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00794081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.35 or 0.00667186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00604356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

