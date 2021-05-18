Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,067 shares of company stock worth $2,267,265. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

