Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.83

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.83 and traded as high as $36.16. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 104,684 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $582.82 million, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

