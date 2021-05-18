Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of BOWL stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). 155,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The company has a market capitalization of £392.35 million and a PE ratio of 255.56. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

