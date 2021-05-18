Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 73.10 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,729. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.38. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.