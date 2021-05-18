Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.330-4.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

LSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,301 shares of company stock worth $697,729. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

