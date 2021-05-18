Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $8.80 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $813,043.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00673966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

