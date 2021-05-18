Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 748,760 shares.The stock last traded at $61.00 and had previously closed at $58.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -71.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.