Lightstreams 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $544.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $799,286.43 and approximately $544.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.