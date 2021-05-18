Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. 12,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Lincoln National by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

